Central leadership to prevail more in ticket distribution in Rajasthan to quell anti-incumbency

New Delhi, Oct 15: The central leadership of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) feels that judicious distribution of tickets and giving tickets to dynamic and young leaders in Rajasthan can change the scenario in the state. The party claims to be working on the same line. The final call on tickets will be taken by the central leadership as they are getting reports about people's anger against ministers and senior leaders of the state for many reasons.

The central BJP leadership are of the view that elections in the state will be decided how tickers are distributed. It will make or break things in the state nothing else. It is an uphill task in the state as there is lots of anti-incumbency so to quell it the BJP is focusing on it. Campaigning and other things come after ticket distribution.

The central leadership is getting reports that there is corruption charges, arrogance and inaccessibility of senior leaders and ministers to the party workers so there is anger against them. The senior BJP leaders are also looking at the caste combinations in the state that how this could be used in favour of the party.

The BJP leaders are also looking at blabbering made by the Congress leaders to turn it in its favour which for them seems to have started as the moment Congress president Rahul Gandhi pushed the name of Sachin Pilot for the post of chief minister the other group became reluctant to work. So the BJP will try to capitalise on such issue.

The BJP will also try to bring dynamism in the party which seems missing in both the parties to get edge over its rival. It was indicated by BJP in-charge of Rajasthan and Union HRD minister Prakash Javadekar that face of the party will remain Vasundhara Raje but tickets will be decided by the central leadership. The central leadership will try to bring dynamism is the party by bringing new and dynamic faces.

Though final call on ticket distribution is taken by the Central leadership but with the consent of state leadership however this time round more names will be decided by the Delhi leadership than Jaipur.