Central Government retirement age: News of reducing age fake says govt

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Sep 25: Contrary to reports circulating about the retirement age of Central Government employees, sources have said that the news is fake an unfounded.

Sources tell OneIndia that the rumours circulating in the social media about the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) having given clearance to a proposal for reducing the age of superannuation of Central Government employees w.e.f. 01.04.2020 are unfounded and baseless. It has been clarified that there is no such proposal.

New reports had emerged that there was a proposal to reduce the retirement age of CG employees. The idea is to return employees who have completed 33 years of service or on reaching 60 years of age, whichever is earlier, the reports said.

It was further stated that the DoPT had suggested the proposal and was currently with the Department of Expenditure, which was looking into the financial implications. The current retirement age of the employees is 60 years and for professors in the Central Universities it is 65 years.

There is no such proposal and all such reports in the media is false and unfounded the source also added.