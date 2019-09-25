  • search
Trending Onion Price Howdy Modi
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Central Government retirement age: News of reducing age fake says govt

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Sep 25: Contrary to reports circulating about the retirement age of Central Government employees, sources have said that the news is fake an unfounded.

    Central Government retirement age: News of reducing age fake says govt
    Representational Image

    Sources tell OneIndia that the rumours circulating in the social media about the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) having given clearance to a proposal for reducing the age of superannuation of Central Government employees w.e.f. 01.04.2020 are unfounded and baseless. It has been clarified that there is no such proposal.

    7th Pay Commission: 26 month arrears and big pay hike announced

    New reports had emerged that there was a proposal to reduce the retirement age of CG employees. The idea is to return employees who have completed 33 years of service or on reaching 60 years of age, whichever is earlier, the reports said.

    It was further stated that the DoPT had suggested the proposal and was currently with the Department of Expenditure, which was looking into the financial implications. The current retirement age of the employees is 60 years and for professors in the Central Universities it is 65 years.

    There is no such proposal and all such reports in the media is false and unfounded the source also added.

    More CENTRAL GOVERNMENT EMPLOYEES News

    Read more about:

    central government employees fake news

    Story first published: Wednesday, September 25, 2019, 6:04 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 25, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue