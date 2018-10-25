Central Bureau of Investigation controversy becomes a political slugfest

New Delhi, Oct 25: The issue of officials of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) being sent on leave including top two officials - Director Alok Kumar Verma and special Director Rakesh Asthana - has taken a political hue too.

The Opposition wants to slug it out with the government and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on the issue as it has planned a big protest not only in Delhi but across the country. In all likelyhood, Congress president Rahul Gandhi may join it at the last moment in Delhi the way he had joined the protest against the rising petrol and diesel immediately after returning from his Mansarovar Yatra.

Congress to protest the government decision

CBI director Alok Kumar Verma has sought intervention of the Supreme Court of India on the issue of him being forced to proceed on leave and the court will hear his case on October 26, 2018. When the matter will be taken up in the court, at the same time the Congress will be on the streets against the government decision at the CBI headquarters in Delhi and many other places in the rest of the country. It is being confirmed that the way Congress president Rahul Gandhi joined the protest against hike in petroleum prices similarly, he will join this protest to sharpen his attack against the government and especially Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Rahul Gandhi is at the moment on his Rajasthan election tour. After the protest, he would be addressing a press conference demanding reinstating CBI director Alok Verma.

The credibility of the CBI at the lowest ebb

In he attack against the government, the entire opposition seems to be united with the Congress. They might not join hands while on the street but they are definitely voicing the same concern as the Congress. They all are targeting the government and everyone is targeting the government in the name of freedom and independence of the CBI but the real issue is of the credibility of CBI which has reached the lowest ebb. Despite the CBI being the best investigating agency of the government the political interference has always been putting its credibility in dock and its working style has always been questioned. If during the UPA government, the BJP has called it Congress Bureau of Investigation, then now when the BJP is in power Trinamool Congress president and West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee is calling it BJP Bureau of Investigation.

Premier agency used by political masters as a tool

The question has always been raised against that the CBI has been used for political gains by its political masters especially during the UPA government when the BJP had accused the Congress to keep Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati and Samajwadi Party chief Mulayam Singh Yadav with it by showing the threat of the CBI. Similar accusation is being leveled against the BJP when Mayawati decided to take a separate course in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan. The reason behind Shivpal Singh Yadav splitting from the Samajwadi Party too allegedly has the reason of the CBI.

Right from the time of formation of the Modi government in 2014, the Congress has been accusing the government of damaging constitutional institution be it Yojan Aayog to replace it with NITI Aayog or any other organisation that are innumerable. Rahul Gandhi has also given a further spin in his allegations by accusing the interference of the RSS in this matter so not only the government but the BJP and the RSS are also in the line of fire of the Congress. The way fight of number one and number two in the CBI has surfaced, the government has sent both of them on forced leave and Rahul Gandhi has got another chance to be aggressive against the government. Elections in the five states are giving him enough audience to listen to.

Cases to be impacted by the infighting

There are around two dozens important and politically sensitive cases before the CBI whose investigation will be impacted by all this. So the Congress has alleged that the government is trying to hush up the matter with the midnight action on CBI. The Congress is going to take up the matter even if the government gives its clarification it. The Congress also want to keep these issues alive till the Lok Sabha elections. Actually the Congress is trying to rake up the matter of Rafale to sully the image of the Prime Minister.

The issue will be racked up in elections

Assembly elections in five states including Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Mizoram and Telengana are underway and the impact of this issue will have its impact to these states for sure. The Congress is now taking up the issue of CBI director along with Rafale in its elections rallies. The Congress has linked both the issue under a strategy by linking it with the CBI director being sent on leave. The Congress has alleged that Alok Verma is being targeted for his plans to take action on the people involved in the Rafale matter so action was taken against him and he was sent on forced leave. The Congress is accusing the government that it usurped the CBI to save itself from the embarrassment on Rafale and sent Verma on forced leave.

The matter with the Supreme Court

it is being said that Yashwant Sinha, Arun Shourie and Prashant Bhushan have informed Verma about the Rafale and demanded inquiry into the matter. The Congress demanded answer from the PM only. This is actually part of the Congress strategy so his image of zero tolerance on corruption is broken. The Congress' strategy would be to take the matter to the Lok Sabha elections. In a situation when number one and number two of the CBI are in docks and their infighting is on the surface and accusing each other of taking bribe. How could the investigating agency be relied upon. Such incidences are permanently damaging these institutions and credibility of political parties as if question is raised on Asthana benefit of doubt cannot be given to Verma as well.