    Central assistance of Rs 7,214 cr for Puducherry, 6 states

    By Pti
    New Delhi, Jan 29: The Centre on Tuesday approved the release of Rs 7,214 crore to six states and a Union Territory, including Rs 4,714 crore to Maharashtra, for floods, draught and cyclone damage.

    A statement by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said a high-level committee, headed by Home Minister Rajnath Singh, sanctioned the additional central assistance from the National Disaster Relief Fund (NDRF) of Rs 7,214.03 crore to six states and one Union Territory.

    Among the sanctioned amount, Rs 4,714.28 crore will be given to Maharashtra (drought), Rs 949.49 crore to Karnataka (drought), Rs 900.4 crore to Andhra Pradesh (drought), Rs 317.44 crore to Himachal Pradesh (flood and landslides), Rs 191.73 crore to Uttar Pradesh (flood), Rs 127.60 crore to Gujarat (drought) and Rs 13.09 crore to UT of Puducherry (cyclone).

    Also Read | UN report: India incurred 7.5 billion losses from natural disasters

    The meeting was held here to consider the additional central assistance to these six states and one UT, which were affected by floods, landslides, cloudburst and cyclone Gaja and drought during kharif season 2018-19, the statement said.

    Union Finance Minister Piyush Goel, Agriculture Minister Radha Mohan Singh and senior officers of the ministries of Home Affairs, Finance, Agriculture and NITI Aayog were present in the meeting.

    PTI

    Story first published: Tuesday, January 29, 2019, 15:59 [IST]
