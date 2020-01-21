Census Act specifies penalty for both public, officials for non-compliance: MHA

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Jan 21: The Union Home Ministry has said that the Census Act of 1948 specifies a penalty for both public and census officials for non compliance or violation of any provision of the Act.

The spokesperson of the Ministry of Home Affairs said that the Indian Census is the largest administrative and statistical exercise in the world. There are more than 30 lakh functionaries and the process is being conducted at the cost of Rs 8,700 crore.

It is the first ever census to be conducted with a mixed model approach. A mobile application has been created. There is also a facility for online self enumeration for the public during the population enumeration phase, the spokesperson has also said.

No NPR in the state but census will continue, Kerala government informs Centre

On Monday, the Kerala government said that it would not cooperate with the updation of the NPR, saying there were fears among the public about the process and it has the "Constitutional responsibility" to alleviate them and ensure law and order.

"As the NPR is a process that leads to the National Register of Citizens (NRC), there is a sense of fear among the people that its implementation could lead to widespread insecurity", the Kerala CMO release said.