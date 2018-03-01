Celebratory firing leaves bridegroom dead in Delhi

Celebratory firing during functions, especially weddings, is turning out to be such major menace that authorities ought to do something urgently to put an end to it. Deaths due to celebratory firing are getting reported on a regular basis now.

On Wednesday, it was reported that a bridegroom was killed allegedly in a celebratory fire during a marriage procession in Seemapuri, Delhi. The marriage procession was being taken out from Kalandar Colony on Friday evening and was headed towards Faridabad.

During the procession, the bridegroom's nephew fired from a gun to celebrate the occasion. One of the shots hit the bridegroom Dipak, 23, and he fell down from the horse, a PTI report said. He was rushed to GTB hospital with a gunshot injury to the head where he succumbed to injury.

On February 14, a seven-year-old girl died in celebratory firing during a wedding in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh. A bullet hit Sejal Jadon (7) in the stomach when some people fired in the air during a wedding in Old Gwalior area.

On February 5, a 21-year-old youth was killed after a revolver misfired during a wedding celebration at Rampara village in Surendranagar district, Gujarat.

In November 2016, a woman was killed, and three others injured in a celebratory firing by Sadhvi Deva Thakur and her private security guards in an event in Haryana's Karnal. Police later booked the god woman and her private securitymen for murder and other sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Arms Act following the incident.

OneIndia News with PTI inputs

For Breaking News from Oneindia. Get instant news updates throughout the day.