    Celebratory firing by father claims life of his son

    By Simran Kashyap
    |

    New Delhi, Jan 6: A 42-year-old man was arrested Saturday for reportedly shooting to death his minor son during a celebratory firing in northeast Delhi's New Usmanpur, police said.

    The accused has been identified as Yasin, they said.

    Representational Image

    The incident comes days after a woman architect died when a former JD(U) MLA fired celebratory shots in the air during a New Year's eve party at his farm house in Fatehpur Beri.

    On December 31, New Usmanpur police station was informed that a person was shot in the area, police said.

    Rehan (8) was hit by a bullet on his right cheek during the celebratory firing, a senior police officer said.

    The child was rushed to a hospital where he was declared brought dead, the officer said.

    Subsequently, a case was registered, he said.

    "During the investigation, Yasin, father of the deceased, emerged as the prime suspect," Atul Kumar Thakur, Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast), said.

    The accused later confessed that he took the firearm from one Ravi Kashyap (21), a resident of Loni in Uttar Pradesh. He fired in the air and the bullet accidentally hit his son who was present at the celebration, the officer said.

    Kashyap has also been arrested, police said, adding the weapon has been found.

    Story first published: Sunday, January 6, 2019, 9:58 [IST]
