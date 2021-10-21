Celebrations galore as India gets set to cross 100 crore COVID-19 vaccination mark

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Oct 21: India is set to cross the 100 crore COVID-19 vaccination mark today. It has been nine months since the vaccination programme in India began.

In the event of India crossing the 100 crore mark, the Centre has planned a series of events to mark the occasion. Union Health Minister, Mansukh Mandaviya will launch a song composed by singer Kailash Kher along with an audio-visual film at the Red Fort today.

The country is close to a vaccination century. I appeal to all citizens who are yet to be vaccinated to contribute to this historic vaccination journey of India by getting vaccinated immediately, the Health Minister said.

The government will also make public announcements on airplanes, ships, metros and railway stations where the billionth shot is given. The largest Khadi tricolour in the country weighing around 1,400 kilograms will also be displayed at the Red Fort today.

"After 100 crore doses are administered, we will go in mission mode to ensure that those who have taken their first dose take their second dose too to ensure they are protected against Covid-19," Mandivuya said.

The total vaccine doses administered in the country crosse the 99.7 crore mark on Wednesday. 75 per cent of all adults have received the first dose and 31 per cent administered both.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Thursday, October 21, 2021, 8:22 [IST]