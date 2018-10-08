Celebration goes wrong: Assam's deputy speaker falls off tusker

Guwahati, Oct 8: In an embarrassing incident reported from Assam, newly-elected deputy speaker of Assam assembly Kripanath Mallah fells off an elephant in Ratabari.

Kripanath Mallah was being welcomed by his supporters in Ratabari, his own constituency, in Karimganj district. On October 5, Mallah was elected the new Deputy Speaker of Assam Assembly. The Autumn session of the assembly was adjourned sine-die on Friday.

A procession on an elephant was planned by his supporters to celebrate Kripanath Mallah's victory . However, the elephant went berserk due to the pandemonium on the street and both Kripanath Mallah and mahout fell off. Both were unhurt in the incident.

Ratabari, his own constituency, in Karimganj district. The deputy speaker was unhurt in the incident. (06.10.2018) #Assam

In a video released by news agency ANI, supporters are seen welcoming the BJP MLA to his constituency. It appears the deputy speaker and the mahout lost balance when the elephant ran forward.