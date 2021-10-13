Celebrated French Closer presses on the importance of being a dedicated learner

Angelo D'acunto is the number one closer in all French-speaking countries, thanks to his dedication to pushing forward in the face of adversities. He closes sales in the self-development industry and coaches other aspiring closers and sales teams from different companies to be better at the job.

"I lost my parents at a very young age. My father passed away when I was 11, followed by my mother at 15. I worked as a security guard at a hospital where I worked hard to prevent people with violent tendencies from causing harm to doctors and nurses," recounts D'acunto.

Despite life not being a bed of roses, this man had the unwavering determination to make things better for himself and his family. When he learned that there would be no one but himself who could pick him up from the ground, he did everything in his power to make that happen.

D'acunto says, "This person never came, and I had to save myself; I signed up for my first coaching program to learn high ticket sales, and I closed, worked hard, and closed more." "I was interested in changing my life because I knew I was capable of doing great things." It was this faith in himself that never stopped him from giving up.

To those looking for inspiration to succeed in life, D'acunto advises to "never stop learning." If you are in a situation where you need to shell out money to improve your skills for a better future, never hesitate to do so. It was his willingness to learn that made him into one of the most sought-after closers in France. He says, "I am on a mission to empower people and prove to them that anything is possible."

