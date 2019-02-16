  • search
    CEC visits Rajasthan, reviews LS poll preparations

    By Pti
    |

    Jaipur, Feb 16: Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora held a meeting with top officials and discussed about preparations related to the upcoming Lok Sabha elections on the second day of his tour to the state.

    Representational Image
    Rajasthan Chief Secretary D B Gupta, Director General of Police Kapil Garg, Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Rajeeva Swarup were among who attended the meeting.

    [2019 Lok Sabha date: All you need to know]

    DGP Law and Order M L Lathar informed the Election Commission of all preparations through a PPT presentation. Commission Secretary Rahul Sharma was also present.

    PTI

