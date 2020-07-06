  • search
    Ceasefire violations by Pakistan goes up amidst China stand off

    New Delhi, July 06: There has been an increase in activity by Pakistan even as India continues to wade of the Chinese threat along the Line of Actual Control.

    Fourteen Indian soldiers have been martyred in the past six, owing to the 2,432 cease fire violations by Pakistan.

    Ceasefire violations by Pakistan goes up amidst China stand off

    Pakistan continues to flout the norms along the Line of Control, despite being warned repeatedly by India. While, India has given a fitting response, the fact of the matter is that Pakistan is violating the cease fire, with an intention of providing cover fire to the terrorists trying to infiltrate into the Valley.

    Soldier martyred, 3 injured after terrorists open fire on CRPF party in J&K

    India has lodged a strong protest with Pakistan over the violation of the 2003 agreement. India has also conveyed to Pakistan strong concerns over its continued support to terrorist groups.

    Lt. General Paramjit Singh had also conveyed to his counterpart in the Pakistan Army, the concerns and issues raised by New Delhi.

    Security officials would argue that the ceasefire pact is not a durable one. It does not include preventing cross border terrorism. Infiltration of terrorists from the Lashkar-e-

    Tayiba and Jaish-e-Mohammad have been of utmost concern.

    Several Intelligence Bureau reports in the possession of OneIndia speak about active training camps along the border from where several terrorists would be launched on to Indian soil.

    Pak violates ceasefire along LoC in Jammu and Kashmir

    Back in 2003, India had said that in order to establish a full ceasefire on a durable basis, there must be an end to infiltration from across the Line of Control. To take this process further, India also proposed a ceasefire along the Actual Ground Position Line (AGPL) in Siachen.

    India had expressed concern and said that it was unfortunate that Pakistan had rejected India's stand that the ceasefire will be durable only if terrorists' infiltration into Jammu and Kashmir from across the border ends. Islamabad must realise the importance of the sensitive issue.

    Story first published: Monday, July 6, 2020, 8:30 [IST]
