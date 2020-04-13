Ceasefire violations by Pak on the increase despite COVID-19

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

Srinagar, Apr 13: While the nation is witnessing a massive battle against the deadly COVID-19, tension prevails between India and Pakistan forces along the Line of Control (LoC). The two countries, exchanging ceasefire at the LoC, has left several civilians in Jammu and Kashmir homeless and three people, including a child, dead in north Kashmir's Kupwara region.

It can be seen that the lockdown, that was called due to the outbreak of coronavirus has not reduced Pakistan terrorists from making infiltration attempts. It can also be seen that both countries have been affected by COVID-19.

Watch: Indian Army inflicts heavy damage after Pakistan violates ceasefire at LoC

In 2019, the number of ceasefire violations was 919 and 802 in 2018. In March 2019, the number of ceasefire violations increased to 267 and 201 in 2018. However, in 2020, the number of ceasefire violations by the Islamic country is higher than in 2019 and 2018.

On April 12, ceasefire violations were reported in multiple sectors along the LoC. In Kupwara. Several homes suffered heavy damages while some houses were gutted on fire due to shelling.

Pakistan's defence in Kupwara came after the Indian Army targeted terror launch pads and Pakistan army installations aiding infiltration in the same sector last week.

Also, five Pakistani terrorists and five Indian soldiers were killed in the battle after the Indian Army thwarted a major infiltration bid.