  • search
Trending Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Ceasefire violations by Pak on the increase despite COVID-19

    By
    |

    Srinagar, Apr 13: While the nation is witnessing a massive battle against the deadly COVID-19, tension prevails between India and Pakistan forces along the Line of Control (LoC). The two countries, exchanging ceasefire at the LoC, has left several civilians in Jammu and Kashmir homeless and three people, including a child, dead in north Kashmir's Kupwara region.

    Ceasefire violations by Pak on the increase despite COVID-19
    Representational Image

    It can be seen that the lockdown, that was called due to the outbreak of coronavirus has not reduced Pakistan terrorists from making infiltration attempts. It can also be seen that both countries have been affected by COVID-19.

    Watch: Indian Army inflicts heavy damage after Pakistan violates ceasefire at LoC

    In 2019, the number of ceasefire violations was 919 and 802 in 2018. In March 2019, the number of ceasefire violations increased to 267 and 201 in 2018. However, in 2020, the number of ceasefire violations by the Islamic country is higher than in 2019 and 2018.

    On April 12, ceasefire violations were reported in multiple sectors along the LoC. In Kupwara. Several homes suffered heavy damages while some houses were gutted on fire due to shelling.

    Pakistan's defence in Kupwara came after the Indian Army targeted terror launch pads and Pakistan army installations aiding infiltration in the same sector last week.

    Also, five Pakistani terrorists and five Indian soldiers were killed in the battle after the Indian Army thwarted a major infiltration bid.

    More LINE OF CONTROL News

    Read more about:

    line of control jammu and kashmir ceasefire violation coronavirus

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X