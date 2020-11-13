Ceasefire violation by Pak in three sectors along LoC

YouTube
    Srinagar, Nov 13: Pakistani troops opened fire in three sectors along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, officials said.

    The first ceasefire violation was reported from Izmarg in Gurez sector of Bandipora district around noon and it was followed by another round of firing in Keran sector of Kupwara district a few minutes later, they said.

    The Pakistan Army also fired towards Indian positions in Uri sector of Baramulla district, they said.

      No casualties have been reported in the incidents, the officials said, adding that the Indian Army was retaliating in all the three sectors.

