    J&K: Ceasefire violation by Pak in Poonch sector

    By Shreya
    |

    Srinagar, Aug 27: Pakistan Army violated ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC), for the second day in a row on Tuesday in Poonch sector in Jammu and Kashmir, army officials said.

    The officials said Pakistan resorted to unprovoked firing with small arms and mortars at around 6.30 PM on Tuesday.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    "There was befitting response to the ceasefire violation by the Indian Army. Firing stopped at 8 p.m.," said an army official.

    On Monday, two incidents of ceasefire violations were reported from the Poonch sector. Pakistan has upped the ante along the LoC in the second and third weeks of August after a lull in cross-border shelling of small arms and mortars.

    First terror incident after Art 370 revocation: Terrorists abduct two, kill one in Pulwama

    Ceasefire violations along the LoC had peaked in the month of July. The number of ceasefire violations during this month, in which Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan and US President Donald Trump had met in Washigton, had been the highest during the calendar year.

