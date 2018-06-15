Rajnath Singh to decide on Ramzan Ceasefire after meeting PM Modi

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday said that Ramzan ceasefire will continue till June 16. However, a final call would be taken after Eid.

The decision to not extend the ceasefire has also been influenced by the fact that Amarnath yatra is commencing on June 28. The decision makers are not willing to take any chance of attacks on pilgrims or security forces.

At a meeting called by Union home minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday to review security for the forthcoming Amarnath Yatra, the pros and cons of the ceasefire during the holy month of Ramzan were discussed with officials from central and state governments, security agencies and paramilitary forces.

At the meeting, the security agencies mentioned that the ceasefire gave militants the opportunity to regroup, move more freely and convince youngsters to join them.

The increase in attacks on security forces, including Thursday's kidnapping of an army man from south Kashmir, may embolden them more, thereby creating a threat to the forthcoming Amarnath Yatra, since some militant groups, including JK-ISIS as well as Gazwat-ul-Hind, a group owing allegiance to Al-Qaeda, have rejected the Ramzan ceasefire, it was discussed.

Nearly 80 incidents of violence have occurred in the last four months and civilians are often seen coming out to encounter sites to stage protests with the intention of giving the militants an opportunity to escape.

