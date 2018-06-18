Ceasefire in Kashmir: 50 terror strikes in 30 days

The Ramazan ceasefire that was declared in Kashmir was expected to bring down the violence. However the ceasefire that lasted a month saw a spate of killings, terror attacks and recruitments as well.

During this period, one got to witness a large number of grenade attacks. It was meant to be a new modus-operandi by the terrorists. The operations were less risky, cost-effective and also managed to create a good amount of panic.

At least 21 grenade attacks were reported in the one month that the ceasefire lasted. On Sunday the Union Government decided not to extend the ceasefire and permitted security forces to launch search, combat and destroy operations.

Data available suggests that in all there were close to 50 terror attacks in the past month of which 21 were grenade strikes. The total number of persons who lost their lives was 41, which included the killing of an Army jawan and a journalist.

Aurangazeb who was part of the team that gunned down Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist Sameer Tiger was abducted and shot dead by terrorists. The terrorists had even released a video of the jawan before he was shot. Moments after the abduction of the jawan, noted journalist, Shujaat Bukhari was shot dead, again by terrorists of the Lashkar-e-Tayiba and Hizbul Mujahideen.

During the ceasefire period, a total of 62 civilians and 20 personnel were injured. Terrorists had also killed three civilians. During this period, Pakistan made several attempts at infiltration. There were several cross border violations reported despite both India and Pakistan agreeing to implement the 2003 ceasefire agreement in letter and spirit.

There was however a decline in the number of recruitments. Estimates by the Intelligence Bureau suggest that in the past month there were around 18 recruitments. The number of stone pelting incidents too came down. Around 60 were reported during the ceasefire period. This is considered to be an improvement when compared to last year when over 200 incidents of stone pelting were reported during the holy month of Ramazan.

