CDSCO expert panel set to recommend approval of Oxford COVID-19 vaccine Covishield for emergency use in India

New Delhi, Jan 01: The subject expert committee (SEC) of the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) expert panel on set to recommend approval of Oxford COVID-19 vaccine Covishield for emergency use in India.

The meeting comes a day before the dry run for vaccination will be carried out in all states.

The SII is manufacturing 'Covishield' vaccine developed by Oxford University and pharma industry major AstraZeneca. Bharat Biotech partnered with the Indian Council of Medical Research to produce 'Covaxin', and Pfizer has asked for time to present its data.

The panel comprising of members from the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) had previously met on Wednesday to consider emergency use authorisation applications and decided to reconvene on January 1 to further deliberate on the matter.

The government is aiming to start the vaccination drive this month.

India, which has the world's second-highest number of Covid-19 infections in the world after the United States, plans to inoculate 30 crore people in the next six to eight months and the affordable Oxford vaccine is its biggest hope.

The UK's Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) on Wednesday approved the Covid-19 vaccine developed by scientists at Oxford University and produced by AstraZeneca for human use.

The Pune-based Serum Institute of India (SII), the world's largest vaccine manufacturer, has entered into a tie-up AstraZeneca to manufacture "Covishield".