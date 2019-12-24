CDS would be 4 star rank general, will head department of military affairs

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Dec 24: The Union Cabinet has cleared the appointment of a new Chief of Defence Staff. The Cabinet has decided that the CDS would be a four star rank general.

The CDS would be the single point advisor to the Government on matters relating to the military. The advise by the CDS would also be binding on the three service chiefs.

The Cabinet approved the report of the committee headed by National Security Advisor, Ajit Doval on finalising responsibilities.

New Chief of Defence Staff would be single point advisor on military matters

Making the announcement, Union Minister, Prakash Javadekar said that the CDS will head the department of military affairs, which would be under the Defence Ministry. The Armed Forces will fall under the ambit of the department of military affairs. The Chief of Defence Staff will head the same and the department will have an appropriate mix of both civilians and military officers.

The CDS would be a one point reference for the Prime Minister in all security related matters, especially those concerning the military. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his Independence Day address had said that in order to further better coordination between the forces, I want to announce that India will have a Chief of Defence Staff.

This would ensure that the forces are more effective, Modi also said during his Independence Day speech.

Why the post of Chief of Defence Staff is crucial for India

The first time that the recommendation for this post was made was by the K Subrahmanyam Committee that was set up after the Kargil. Another committee headed by Naresh Chandra which was set up to suggest reforms in higher defence management had also suggested the importance of such a post. The committee, however, suggested that the post of a Chairman, Joint Chief of Staff be created. The CDS would focus on coordination between the three service chief, when it comes to procurements, budgeting, logistics and training. The Army, Navy and IAF chief will, however, continue to have operational command of their respective forces.