CCTV cameras were off while hospitalising Jayalalithaa: Apollo Hospital

    Chennai, Oct 6: Apollo Hospitals Management has informed the Arumughaswamy Commission of Inquiry, probing the death of former TN CM Jayalalithaa, CCTV cameras were switched off during the hospitalisation of former Tamil Nadu CM Jayalalithaa.

    Former Tamil Nadu CM Jayalalithaa. PTI file photo
    The CCTV cameras were switched off on the request of IG (Intelligence) KN Sathiyamurthy and three police officers. A five-page affidavit was filed by the Apollo hospitals management.

    Apollo said, "The CCTV cameras in the corridors would be switched off when former TN CM Jayalalithaa was taken through the route and it would be switched on when she was back in the room."

    The Justice Arumughaswamy Commission of Inquiry probing the circumstances leading to former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa's death, completed a year on September 25. Nine persons, including doctors, technicians and a bank manager were cross-examined. Of the 11 summoned, nine appeared and were questioned by N. Raja Senthoor Pandian, the advocate representing Jayalalithaa's long-time aide, V.K. Sasikala.

    Story first published: Saturday, October 6, 2018, 13:53 [IST]
