CCD thanks V G Siddhartha says,'You are the legend who inspired us all'

    Bengaluru, July 31: Cafe Coffee Day has changed its Twitter and Facebook icon from its red logo to black background with text in white across social networking platforms in remembrance of its founder late V G Siddhartha.

    In memory of its late founder, the official handles of CCD that has over 4.9 million likes on Facebook, over a lakh followers on Instagram and over eight lakh followers on Twitter replaced its profile pictures to the black and white logo.

    CCD thanks VG Siddhartha says,You are the legend who inspired us all
    V G Siddhartha

    Taking to Twitter, CCD said that it is committed to Siddhartha's vision. ''Today we remember the legend that inspired us all. Thank you Chairman V G Siddhartha for your vision, leadership and the great legacy,'' it said.

    The sudden death of the coffee baron has left many people unnerved. The body of V G Siddhartha, founder of Café Coffee Day, was recovered from Netravati River in Mangaluru on July 31. He had gone missing two days ago.

    Before starting India's largest coffee chain, V Siddhartha wanted to join the Army

    However, Siddhartha had been facing trouble with the tax department. Moreover, his company had run into losses of Rs 7,000 crore. He expressed his agony over the same in the note he left behind a note to his employees and family members.

