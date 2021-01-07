CCB summons to Kannada actress Radhika Kumaraswamy

Hindi Diwas for non Hindi speakers: Where is the need asks HDK

pti-Madhuri Adnal

Bengaluru, Jan 7: Kannada actress Radhika Kumaraswamy has been issued summons by the Central Crime Branch (CCB) here for allegedly receiving Rs 75 lakh from a man who had been arrested for duping a realtor.

The actress, who had been asked to appear before an investigating officer, had told reporters on Wednesday that she had received Rs 15 lakh from the man Yuvaraj, who identified himself with a right wing party.

Radhika said she received the money from Yuvaraj to make a period film. She, however, expressed ignorance about the remaining Rs 60 lakh deposited in her account. She had even said she would cooperate with the investigation if the CCB summoned her.

The CCB had arrested Yuvaraj in December following a complaint by a realtor who alleged that he was duped to the tune of Rs 10 crore with the promise of an election ticket. The raid on his residence led to the recovery of a cash of Rs 26 lakh and cheques for Rs 91 crore.