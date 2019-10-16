CCB rescued 71 women during raids in Bengaluru dance bar

Bengaluru, Oct 16: The Central Crime Branch (CCB) rescued 71 women after they conducted two raids in Devanahally area in Bengaluru on Tuesday at a dance bar named 'Metro Night'. The sleuths have also arrested three bookies and seized Rs. 2,22,500.

Meanwhile, a case has been registered against the culprits.

Earlier, in June this year, CCB raided another bar Chef Regency Inn located in Domlur, Bengaluru and arrested 53 people, including two managers and a cashier and also rescued 74 women who were allegedly being forced to dance at the bar.

CCB sleuths reportedly recovered Rs 1.04 lakh in cash and rescued 74 women, who were illegally employed by the management.

In June, in a similar case, 266 women were rescued from a dance bar in the city, which had been running illegally. In connection with this, 237 people, including almost 200 customers and 44 workers of the dance bar, had been arrested.