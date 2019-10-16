  • search
Trending Haryana Assembly Elections Maharashtra Assembly Elections
For Bengaluru Updates
Allow Notification  
Elections 2019

Elections 2019

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    CCB rescued 71 women during raids in Bengaluru dance bar

    By
    |

    Bengaluru, Oct 16: The Central Crime Branch (CCB) rescued 71 women after they conducted two raids in Devanahally area in Bengaluru on Tuesday at a dance bar named 'Metro Night'. The sleuths have also arrested three bookies and seized Rs. 2,22,500.

    Representational image
    Representational image

    Meanwhile, a case has been registered against the culprits.

    Earlier, in June this year, CCB raided another bar Chef Regency Inn located in Domlur, Bengaluru and arrested 53 people, including two managers and a cashier and also rescued 74 women who were allegedly being forced to dance at the bar.

    CCB sleuths reportedly recovered Rs 1.04 lakh in cash and rescued 74 women, who were illegally employed by the management.

    Commuters slide under the train at Whitefield to cross the track, see the video

    In June, in a similar case, 266 women were rescued from a dance bar in the city, which had been running illegally. In connection with this, 237 people, including almost 200 customers and 44 workers of the dance bar, had been arrested.

    More BENGALURU News

    Read more about:

    bengaluru raids

    Story first published: Wednesday, October 16, 2019, 10:58 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 16, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue