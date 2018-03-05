CBSE UGC NET 2018: Registrations start tomorrow, pattern, dates, eligibility and other details

The CBSE UGC NET 2018 online registration process starts tomorrow, March 6. The official notification was released by the CBSE a couple of days back.

The exam will be conducted on July 8 and interested candidates can apply on the official website, cbsenet.nic.in.

Eligibility:

Those interested in applying should possess at least 55 per cent marks in master's degree or equivalent examination from a recognised universities/institutions. There is five per cent relaxation for OBC, scheduled caste(SC)/scheduled tribe(ST)/persons with disability(PwD) category and transgender candidates.

Those who are pursuing their Master's (in the final year) can also apply. Such candidates must complete their Master's degree or equivalent examination within two years from the date of NET result with required percentage of mark.

Age limit:

The upper age limit for appearing in JRF has been raised by two years, i.e. from the existing upper age limit of 28 years to 30 years (the relaxation as earlier will remain same).

Pattern:

From this year, instead of 3 papers, there will be only 2

Paper 1: It will be of 100 marks and will contain 50 objective type compulsory questions. Each question will carry 2 marks and will be of general nature and will test the teaching/research aptitude of the candidate.

Paper 2: It will be of 100 marks and will contain 100 objective type compulsory questions. Each question will carry 2 marks and will be based on the subject opted by the candidate.

Important dates

Last date for applying online: April 5

Last date for submission of application fee: April 6

Correction in application form: April 25 to May 1

UGC NET Exam July: July 8

OneIndia News

For Breaking News from Oneindia. Get instant news updates throughout the day.