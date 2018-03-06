CBSE UGC NET 2018 online registration starts today, how to apply

The CBSE UGC NET 2018 online registration process starts today, March 6. The official notification was released by the CBSE a couple of days back.

The exam will be conducted on July 8 and interested candidates can apply on the official website, cbsenet.nic.in.

UGC NET 2018: Here's How To Apply

The candidates may keep these points before applying for UGC NET 2018 exam:

1. The candidate seeking admission to the test must apply online only on the CBSE hosted website: cbsenet.nic.in

2. Before applying online, the candidates must have the scanned images given below:

Passport size photograph in JPG format of minimum 4kb to 40 kb. The dimension of the photograph should be 3.5 cm (width) x 4.5 cm (height). Signature in JPG format of minimum 4kb to 30 kb. The dimension of the signature should be 3.5 cm (width) x 1.5 cm (height).

3. After filling all the details for applying online for NET the candidates have to select the option of payment of examination fee either by credit/debit card or through e-challan generated during the online filling of the application form indicating your details therein and complete the registration process.

4. Before applying online, candidates are advised to go through detailed notification available on CBSE website cbsenet.nic.in and note that fee submitted through any other mode like Money Order, Demand Draft, IPO etc. will be summarily rejected by the board.

In other to avoid last minute rush, the candidates are advised to apply early enough.

According to the board, CBSE will not be responsible for network problems or any other problem of this nature in submission of online application during last days.

Eligibility:

Those interested in applying should possess at least 55 per cent marks in master's degree or equivalent examination from a recognised universities/institutions. There is five per cent relaxation for OBC, scheduled caste(SC)/scheduled tribe(ST)/persons with disability(PwD) category and transgender candidates.

Those who are pursuing their Master's (in the final year) can also apply. Such candidates must complete their Master's degree or equivalent examination within two years from the date of NET result with required percentage of mark.

Age limit:

The upper age limit for appearing in JRF has been raised by two years, i.e. from the existing upper age limit of 28 years to 30 years (the relaxation as earlier will remain same).

Pattern:

From this year, instead of 3 papers, there will be only 2

Paper 1: It will be of 100 marks and will contain 50 objective type compulsory questions. Each question will carry 2 marks and will be of general nature and will test the teaching/research aptitude of the candidate.

Paper 2: It will be of 100 marks and will contain 100 objective type compulsory questions. Each question will carry 2 marks and will be based on the subject opted by the candidate.

Important dates

Last date for applying online: April 5

Last date for submission of application fee: April 6

Correction in application form: April 25 to May 1

UGC NET Exam July: July 8

