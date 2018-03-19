CBSE to give two extra marks for 'incorrect' question in Class X English exam

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has reportedly said that it would give two extra marks to the students who have attempted a question in Class X English examination which was said to be incorrect. The CBSE class 10th English paper was held on March 12.

The question had asked the students search and write synonyms of endurance, obstruction and motivation from paragraphs two, four and five in a reading comprehension passage. But, the synonyms were actually in paras third and sixth of the passage.

The synonyms for 'endurance,' 'obstruction' and 'motivation' were 'stamina,' 'obstacle' and inspiration - but these were printed in paragraphs three and six, instead of paragraphs 2,4 and 5 as mentioned in the questioned.

A TOI report has stated that the CBSE would award two marks to those who have attempted the question.

There was another confusion in the paper which the students had pointed out. As per the CBSE syllabus, the students had a choice between two novels. As per the syllabus given on CBSE website - schools had to select between two extended reading texts (novels): Diary of A Young Girl (By Anne Frank) or Story of My Life (By Helen Keller). Students had to study just one and attempt one question worth 10 marks. However, in the paper on March 12, neither names of novels were mentioned and 'or' was missing leading to confusion.

OneIndia News

For breaking news & Instant updates throughout the day