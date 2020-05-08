CBSE to conduct class 10 and 12 Board Exams from July 1-15

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, May 08: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is likely to hold the remaining Class 10 and Class 12 from July 1 to 15.

Union Human Resource Development (HRD) Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal announced the dates of CBSE board exams via a video message.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) had last month announced that it will not be conducting the pending exams in foreign countries.

However, several representations and questions have been received from students who are concerned about their future prospects including admissions in foreign universities.

HRD Ministry assessing whether or not to conduct pending class 12 CBSE exams

The CBSE board exams were heldfor over 80 subjects all over the nation and in abroad till March 18. With some exams still pending, the country went into a total lockdown to slow the spread of COVID-19.

The school education board has decided that exams will be held only for 29 main subjects, in order to speed up the evaluation process and complete the exam formalities to enable students to apply for admission to colleges.