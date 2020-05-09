  • search
    CBSE to begin paper evaluation from May 10, to be done at home by teachers

    By
    |

    New Delhi, May 09: The evaluation for class 10, 12 board exams will be done by teachers at their homes and 3,000 schools have been identified as exam centres to deliver the answer sheets to them, Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' said on Saturday.

    Representational Image
    He said 1.5 crore answer sheets of already conducted class 10, 12 exams will be delivered to teachers.

    "From the 3,000 schools, these copies will go the evaluators and evaluation will begin tomorrow. Teachers will evaluate from home and we will be able to complete the process in 50 days," he added.

    The evaluation of the answer sheets has been delayed due to a nationwide lockdown imposed to contain the coronavirus outbreak.

    The pending board exams will be held from July 1-15.

    Story first published: Saturday, May 9, 2020, 20:55 [IST]
