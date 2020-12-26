CBSE to announce 2021 board exam dates at 6 pm on December 31

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Dec 26: The Central Board of School Education (CBSE) to announce 2021 board exam dates at 6 pm on December 31.

"Major announcements for students & parents! I will announce the date when the exams will commence for students appearing for #CBSE board exams in 2021. Stay tuned," Pokhriyal tweeted on Saturday.

The education minister had earlier said that there is no proposal to commence the Class 10 and Class 12 board exams in February like every year give the upheaval caused by the Covid-19 pandemic in the academic schedule.

Usually, practical tests are conducted in January and theory exams begin in February and conclude in March.

On Tuesday, the Education minister had said that a decision on when to conduct the exams will be taken later after assessment of the situation and consultation with stakeholders.

With no clarity on the board exam dates yet, several schools have already conducted pre-board exams online to keep the students prepared.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) had earlier this month announced that board exams in 2021 will be conducted in written mode and not online.

Schools across the country were closed in March to contain the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. They were partially reopened in some states from October 15. However, a few states have decided to keep them closed in view of a spike in the number of infections.

The board exams had to be postponed mid-way in March. They were later cancelled and the results announced on the basis of an alternative assessment scheme.