    CBSE to announce 2021 board exam dates at 6 pm on December 31

    New Delhi, Dec 26: The Central Board of School Education (CBSE) to announce 2021 board exam dates at 6 pm on December 31.

    "Major announcements for students & parents! I will announce the date when the exams will commence for students appearing for #CBSE board exams in 2021. Stay tuned," Pokhriyal tweeted on Saturday.

    The education minister had earlier said that there is no proposal to commence the Class 10 and Class 12 board exams in February like every year give the upheaval caused by the Covid-19 pandemic in the academic schedule.

    Story first published: Saturday, December 26, 2020, 21:12 [IST]
