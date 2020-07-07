CBSE reduces Class 10 and 12 Board Exam Syllabus by 30%; Check details

  • search
    New Delhi, July 07: The Central Board of Secondary Education or CBSE, is likely to reduce the CBSE Class 10 and 12 Board exam syllabus by 30 per cent for the academic year 2020-21.

    "Looking at the extraordinary situation prevailing in the country and the world, CBSE was advised to revise the curriculum and reduce course load for the students of classes 9 to 12.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    "To aid the decision, a few weeks back I also invited suggestions from all educationists on the reduction of syllabus for students and I am glad to share that we received more than 1.5K suggestions. Thank you, everyone, for the overwhelming response," Nishank tweeted.

    "Considering the importance of learning achievement, it has been decided to rationalize syllabus up to 30 per cent by retaining the core concepts," he added.

    Universities and schools across the country have been closed since March 16 when the central government announced a countrywide classroom shutdown as one of the measures to contain the COVID-19 outbreak.

    A nationwide lockdown was announced on March 24, which came into effect the next day. While the government has eased several restrictions, schools and colleges continue to remain closed.

