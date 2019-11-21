  • search
    CBSE seeks report from Guj on leasing out of school land to self-styled godman Nithyanand's ashram

    New Delhi, Nov 21: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has sought a report from Gujarat Education department on how land of a school was leased out to self-styled godman Nithyanand's ashram in Ahmedabad without its permission, according to officials.

    "The board has written to the State Education Department to inquire into the matter of leasing out land of DPS Maninagar, Ahmedabad to Swami Nityananda ashram without permission of the board," a senior CBSE official said.

    "It has been asked to conduct the enquiry expeditiously and convey the outcome of the report and status of No Objection Certificate (NOC) issued by the state department to the school for seeking CBSE affiliation," the official added.

