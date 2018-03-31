CBSE rubbishes rumours of Class 12 Hindi paper leak

The Central Board of Secondary Examination (CBSE) on Saturday rubbished rumours that the Class 12 Hindi (Elective) paper had leaked. The board has also requested that the question paper not be circulated as the news about the fake question paper can mislead students. The fake paper is doing rounds on the WhatsApp groups and other social media platforms. The class 12 Hindi (Elective) and Hindi (Core) exam are scheduled for April 2, 2018.

"A fake question paper of Class 12- Hindi (Elective) is being circulated on Social Media platforms like Whatsapp, YouTube etc, it is not the real one," a CBSE statement said.

It added that the question papers circulating on these social media platforms were either of a previous year or fake.

Yesterday (March 30), School Education Secretary Anil Swarup had said the re-examination of the CBSE Class 12 economics paper would be held on April 25, while the Class 10 mathematics re-test, if required, would be conducted only for Delhi-NCR and Haryana in July. The announcement had come after the board received complaints that the question papers for the two subjects were leaked.

Earlier, students from different schools in the Capital held a protest at Jantar Mantar to seek "justice" while Delhi Police said its crime branch has questioned 34 persons, including five coaching center tutors and students, in connection with the alleged leak.

[CBSE paper leak: Class 12 Economics re-exam on April 25, decision on class 10th yet to be taken]

Earlier when the board had canceled the examination for class 12 Economics and class 10 Mathematics paper, several fake notifications about re-examination dates and schedule were doing the rounds before even CBSE announced the re-exam dates. The fake notifications and question papers have caused a huge jolt to CBSE board exams this year.

OneIndia News

For breaking news & Instant updates throughout the day