    CBSE postpones class 12 english exam in Northeast Delhi tomorrow

    New Delhi, Feb 26: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has postponed the Class 12 English exam scheduled for tomorrow in northeast Delhi. The English exam stands postponed at 73 centers in the Northeast region and 7 in east Delhi.

    CBSE postpones class 12 english exam in Northeast Delhi tomorrow
    Representational Image

    Exams in the remaining areas of Delhi will take place as scheduled. The next date of exams for affected students will be notified shortly, CBSE said.

    'Let's have faith in police’: NSA Ajit Doval reviews situation at ground zero in Northeast Delhi

    The death toll in the northeast Delhi communal violence over the amended citizenship law rose to 22 on Wednesday, according to GTB Hospital authorities.

    On Tuesday, the death toll was 13.

    "The death toll has risen to 22," Medical Superintendent of GTB Hospital Sunil Kumar Gautam said.

    Of the 22 deceased, four were brought to the Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital from the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital earlier in the day, a senior official said.

    Story first published: Wednesday, February 26, 2020, 17:39 [IST]
