CBSE papers leak: Two teachers and coaching centre owner arrested by Delhi police

Delhi Police Crime Branch on Sundya arrested two teachers and a coaching centre owner over XII class Paper Leak. It is learnt that the teachers clicked photos of paper at 9:15am and passed it to coaching centre owner, who passed it to students.

Paper was also leaked in handwritten form, for which probe is on.

A day before the Class 10 Mathematics exam, that is March 27, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) received an e-mail claiming that the paper had been leaked.

Meanwhile, Delhi cops have received a reply from Google after they had approached the search engine for help in identifying the IP addresses of a person who had warned CBSE about the leak before the Maths exam was held. The person, who claims to be the parent of a Class 10 student, had even mailed the Board a scanned copy of the question paper.

