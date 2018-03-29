CBSE Paper Leak: Who sets the question papers, how the board ensures confidentiality

The CBSE faced a hailstorm of rebukes and criticism after it decided to the re-conduct exam of Class 10 maths and Class 12 economics in the wake of the alleged leak of question papers.

Students across the country are terribly upset with the re-examination and are demanding re-examination for all papers, instead of just the two announced on Wednesday. They say besides math and economics, many other papers were leaked before the exams.

With the CBSE paper leak controversy gathering storm, the opposition has launched a scathing attack on the Centre, and the education board for its mismanagement and lack of vigilance. Questions are also being raised over confidentiality while framing the question papers.

Meanwhile, the Union HRD minister assured that a new "leak-proof" system would be put in place from coming Monday onwards for conducting CBSE exams.

Here's is how the board frames question papers to maintain confidentiality

How does the board frame papers?

The CBSE employs 4-5 experts for each subject, which mostly include college and school teachers, to set three versions each of a question paper.

Their identity is kept a secret.

These experts prepare questions and send the papers in a sealed envelope to the board. A high-powered committee, including university and school teachers, and principals, check if the question papers follow board's standards. After their approval, final papers are sent to CBSE and printed.

When does the process start?

Usually, the process starts in the month of July and August every year.

How many versions of a question paper are made?

Every year 4 sets of question papers are made. One for Delhi, another for rest of India, another for schools outside India and a reserve paper.

Why does the CBSE set different papers?

Delhi teachers make paper for all India (except Delhi ).Teachers from all over India make paper for Delhi region. This is done to prevent leakage of pape.

How are the three sets different?

Each examination zone gets 3 sets of question paper with minor changes in the sequence of questions. This year all zones were given a COMMON question paper which is against the usual norm.

How do they reach the exam hall?

After printing, sealed question papers are sent for storage to the regional CBSE office, which then sends them to a custodian bank.

The papers stay in the bank till the exam. In the morning on exam day, the sealed packets are sent to examination centers, where the seal is finally broken.

How is confidentiality ensured in setting papers?

The teachers who set the question paper are not aware if their questions will make it to the final stage.

OneIndia News

For breaking news & Instant updates throughout the day