CBSE paper leak: Student approaches SC seeking cancellation of re-examination

A student from Cochin, Kerala, has approached the Supreme Court seeking cancellation of CBSE class 10 Mathematics exam which was canceled after it emerged that the paper had leaked before the examination.

The student, Rohan Mathew, requested the apex court to direct CBSE to publish results on the basis of already held examination. He also sought setting up of a special high-powered committee to conduct a detailed investigation into the entire case, news agency ANI reported.

The class 10th Mathematics exam and class 12th Economics exams were held on March 28 and March 26, respectively. The CBSE had decided to conduct re-exams for the Class 10 mathematics paper and Class 12 economics paper after it had received information about paper leaks.

Union Education Secretary Anil Swarup said on Friday (March 30) that the CBSE re-exam for the Class 12 economics paper will be held on 25 April but a decision on the CBSE re-exam for the Class 10 math paper will be taken later.

Meanwhile, a full-fledged probe is underway to nab the culprit behind paper leak which forced CBSE to cancel the exams. What has now emerged is that the CBSE was alerted about the leaked papers by an email. Police and CBSE said an e-mail was sent to the CBSE chairperson from a Gmail ID with images of handwritten question papers.

The first FIR in the case shows that the CBSE and the police were aware of the paper leak two days before the exam. The board received a fax with a tip-off about the leak on March 23, two days before the Class 12 Economics paper. The leaked paper was circulated on social media, including WhatsApp, several hours before the test started on Monday.

