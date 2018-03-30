CBSE Paper leak should not be politicised, Manish Sisodia to HRD Min Javadekar

On March 30, Delhi Education Minister and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in a letter to HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar wrote that the issue of the CBSE paper leak should not be politicised.

He wrote, "While two examinations have been cancelled and re-tests ordered, there have been concerns regarding several other exam papers as well,"

"Not only does it affect the future of 26 lakh students, but also puts a question mark on the sanctity of the CBSE assessment system; a system on which students, parents and schools from all over the country place their trust,"

He also suggested a meet of education ministers from all over the country, he said, "It is important that Education Ministers from all over the country need to sit and brain-storm about how we can strengthen our assessment and examination systems. I request you to immediately convene a day-long brainstorming session of education ministers so that we can ensure such incidents do not happen in future,"

Sisodia said that the CBSE Paper Leak is an issue which is beyond politics because every time an examination paper is leaked, the negative consequences are faced by the entire country and not by one government or one party.

He said, "Let us all put our minds together and think of solutions for the national good,"

OneIndia News

