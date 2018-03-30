CBSE Paper Leak: Section 144 imposed near Prakash Javadekar's residence

Section 144 has been imposed near HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar's residence on Kushak Road in the wake of protests against CBSE paper leaks on Friday. Students went on protest rally streets outside Delhi's Udyog Bhawan. According to reports, Javadekar held a meeting with CBSE chairperson and other officers.

The government is looking at 3 aspects- to gauge the extent of the leak, from where it happened and to ensure that it doesn't impact ongoing exams.

NSUI president said, "Prakash Javadekar has assured that by Friday evening dates of the re-tests will be out. They will also declare a mechanism to make sure this doesn't happen again. We have also demanded the resignation of CBSE chief for fair inquiry."

A student protesting against the CBSE told, " Retest tells We have been forced to come out of our houses when we could have prepared for our upcoming entrance exams. This is all CBSE's fault, why should we suffer because of them."

