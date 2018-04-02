CBSE Paper Leak: SC to hear plea challenging re-examination on April 4

The Supreme Court on Monday agreed to hear plea relating to the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) re-examination on April 4. According to the reports, the plea questions class 10th re-examination also seeks SIT to probe into possible leaks and reasons.

In a separate case, the Delhi High Court agreed to hear PIL for a court-motioned probe into the CBSE paper leak.

The Delhi Police had registered separate cases on March 27 and March 28 to probe the leak of the Class 12 economics paper and Class 10 mathematics paper, following a complaint by the regional director of the CBSE.

Earlier, three persons, including teachers of a private school at Bawana in outer Delhi, were arrested by the Crime Branch of the Delhi Police for their suspected roles in the leak of Class 12 CBSE economics paper.

