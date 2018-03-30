CBSE paper leak: Class 12 Economics re-exam on April 25, decision on class 10th yet to be taken

Re-examination of CBSE class 12 economics paper will be held on April 25, 2018. The education secretary said that the decision regarding the re-examination of class 10th Maths paper is yet to be taken. Both the exams were canceled by the CBSE after it emerged that the question papers had leaked before the exams.

The Mathematics exam of class 10th and Economics exam of class 12th were held on March 28 and March 26 respectively.

"Regarding Class 10th re-examination, as leak was restricted to Delhi and Haryana, if it at all a re-exam will happen, it will happen only in Delhi and Haryana and a decision will be taken on this in next 15 days. If at all a re-exam is done, it will be in July," he said.

Meanwhile, a full-fledged probe is underway to nab the culprit behind paper leak which forced CBSE to cancel the exams. What has now emerged is that the CBSE was alerted about the leaked papers by an email. Police and CBSE said an e-mail was sent to the CBSE chairperson from a Gmail ID with images of handwritten question papers.

The Secretary Education assured that persons behind exam paper leak would be nabbed.

"Our immediate concern of the children who have suffered and this decision is in that context. We will nail the person who did this," he said.

[Delhi: Students protest outside Board's office, say,'they are suffering due to CBSE's mistakes']

Many students, however, claimed that almost all the papers had been leaked a day before the examinations and demanded that if a re-examination is to be held, it should be done for all the subjects.

The first FIR in the case shows that the CBSE and the police were aware of the paper leak two days before the exam. The board received a fax with a tip-off about the leak on March 23, two days before the Class 12 Economics paper. The leaked paper was circulated on social media, including WhatsApp, several hours before the test started on Monday.

