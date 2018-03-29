CBSE Paper Leak: 'No arrests have been made yet', says Delhi Police

No arrests have been made so far in connection with the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) exam paper leak case, Delhi police said on Thursday. The police are trying to trace the trail of the paper leak.

RP Upadhyay, Special CP, said, "Two cases registered and special investigation team (SIT) has been formed for investigation. Total 25 people have been questioned so far. Both the papers were leaked on WhatsApp a day before the exam. No person has been arrested so far."

"We are trying to trace the trail of cbse paper leak. One private tutor was named by CBSE in their complaint, he has been interrogated," Upadhyay said.

"Won't be correct to name anyone at this stage. Cannot name one particular school... People questioned are from different schools. The college students questioned are mostly in first year," he added.

Maths paper of Class 10 and Economics paper of Class 12 was leaked on social media before the CBSE conducted the examinations on Wednesday. The CBSE in a complaint to Delhi Police said it received a fax on March 23 naming a person from Delhi's Rajinder Nagar as the mastermind behind the paper leak.

OneIndia News

For breaking news & Instant updates throughout the day