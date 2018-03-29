CBSE paper leak mastermind detained in Delhi, sold question paper for Rs. 10,000

Delhi police on Thursday detained the main suspect in the Central Board of Secondary Education paper leak case. Vicky, alleged mastermind of CBSE Paper Leak, is the owner of a Delhi-based Vidya Coaching Centre. He is accused of selling copies of question paper for Rs. 10,000-15,000, according to reports.

Vicky has a Bachelors in Computers from the Delhi University, from which he passed out in 1996. The police have detained Vicky and are currently questioning him.

Maths paper of Class 10 and Economics paper of Class 12 was leaked on social media before the CBSE conducted the examinations on Wednesday.

The CBSE in a complaint to Delhi Police said it received a fax on March 23 naming a person from Delhi's Rajinder Nagar as the mastermind behind the paper leak.

PM Modi expresses unhappiness over CBSE paper leak issue

While the police have started conducting raids in Rohini, Dwarka and Rajindar Nagar, they have not refuted CBSE's role in the alleged leak, the report added.

The police said that it is "too early to say who the culprit is" and have also asked CBSE for the sequence of events.

Meanwhile, students protesting at Jantar Mantar against CBSE paper leak said, "Either there should re-examinations of all subjects or else of neither." 'We want justice' slogans being raised.

OneIndia News

