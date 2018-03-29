HRD minister Prakash Javadekar on Thursday assured that culprits invovled in paper leak will not be spared and police will soon arrest the culprits.

Addressing a press conference on Thursday, Javadekar said that "this is a very unfortunate development, I understand the pain the parents and students have to go through. Whoever is involved in the paper leak will not be spared, police will soon arrest the culprits."

"If someone can breach something as fool-proof as CBSE, it is worrying," he said. "Even I could not sleep, I am also a parent," the minister empathised.

"Prime Minister is also very serious about this issue. We assure you all of the appropriate action,"the minister assured.

Regarding the new dates, CBSE will soon release the dates for the re-conduction of the exams," he said.

Javadekar further insisted that the authorities will not let anyone go scot-free. The police is on the case and he has faith in them. He has instituted an internal inquiry into the matter as well.

"We will make all efforts to ensure that exams continue without any breach and will work to make the system foolproof," he said.

On Wednesday the board had announced it will re-conduct exams for Maths paper of Class X and Economics paper of Class XII after leak of both papers on social media message application. Exam in both papers were held on Wednesday.

OneIndia News

