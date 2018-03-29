CBSE Paper leak: Fresh dates for re-exam to be out soon

Following the paper leak reports, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will announce fresh dates for Class 10 Maths paper and Class 12 Economics paper. In a statement, the Board has said that the exam dates will be announced by the end of the week.

"The fresh dates for the reconduct of the two exams shall be announced before the end of the week after, taking into consideration the dates of other professional exams and logistics," it said.

The board on Wednesday announced a re-examination in the Class 10 mathematics and Class 12 economics papers following reports that they had been leaked. It means altogether 2.2 million students - more than 500,000 students in Class 12 economics and about 1.7 million in Class 10 maths - will have to reappear for the tests.

On Wednesday, Delhi police have questioned 25 people, including the printers of the question papers, owners of coaching institutes, security guards and members of criminal gangs that were earlier involved in cloning question papers.

We have received snapshots of the handwritten paper circulated through WhatsApp from the complainant. We are trying to ascertain the source of these messages. Since WhatsApp messages are end-to-end encrypted, we are facing a bit of difficulty in tracing the source," said an official privy to the probe, according to news agency Press Trust of India.

HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar said the government was conducting an internal inquiry into reports claiming that the CBSE Class 10 mathematics and Class 12 economics papers had been leaked.

A new system would be put in place from Monday to ensure no leaks take place and the government would ensure that there is no injustice, Javadekar said.

OneIndia News

For breaking news & Instant updates throughout the day