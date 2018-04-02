CBSE paper leak: Delhi HC to hear court-monitored probe

Delhi High Court on Monday agreed to hear PIL seeking direction for a court-monitored probe in CBSE Paper Leaks case.

The All India Parents Association had previously filed a PIL in the high court seeking a court-monitored investigation into the leak of the Class 12 Economics paper and Class 10 Mathematics paper.

The leak of Class 10 Mathematics and Class 12 Economics papers has created a furore across the country, with students, parents and other stakeholders up in arms against the incident.

Earlier on Friday, the HRD ministry had announced April 25 as the date of re-examination for the Class 12 Economics students. A decision on retest for Class 10 Maths exam is currently pending, though the board has stipulated that it will only be conducted in Delhi, NCR and Haryana.

Meanwhile, Delhi police is already conducting a probe into the CBSE question paper leaks and arrested three people.

OneIndia News

For breaking news & Instant updates throughout the day