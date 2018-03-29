CBSE paper leak: Congress wants Modi Govt to answer these questions

Attacking the BJP on the CBSE paper leak, on March 29, the Congres said, "This has exposed the capture of highest academic institutions by the 'Exam Mafia' under the watch of Modi Govt, as also an absolute abdication of authority by the HRD Minister & CBSE Chairperson. As future of 24 Lakh students is jeopardised."

An infuriated Congress further said, "Modi Government has done a PhD in ruining institutions. First, they nurtured the 'Vyapam Virus' in Madhya Pradesh, then they spread the same patented virus throughout the country in the multi-layered SSC Scam and now they have not even spared our students.Encouraging 'Exam Mafia' has become the bedrock of BJP's policies."

Here are the questions that the Congress wants the Modi Government to answer:

1. Why did the HRD Ministry/CBSE deliberately forgo the established practice of different questions across 3 sets of paper for students in each exam, thereby preventing cheating, duplications and paper leaks? Whythe HRD Ministry/CBSE did instead resort to setting one paper with identical questions across the country? Why did the HRD Ministry/CBSE do away with the practice of dividing the country into 4 zones, aimed at further preventing copying, cheating and leaking of papers?

2. Why did the HRD Minister cut short the tenure of previous CBSE Chairperson to replace him with a person of the choice of PM from his days as CM of Gujarat? Why did the new Chairperson not take any steps to curb the 'Exam Mafia' or cancel the examinations despite receiving the leaked papers? Why were HRD Ministry & CBSE living in constant denial, befooling the parents and hardworking students in the process?

3. How is an 'Exam Mafia' flourishing under the watch of HRD Ministry & Modi Govt? Hasn't the nexus being exposed by the very FIR registered with Delhi Police? (Copy is A1)

4. Why are questionable practices like errors in the evaluation of board exams, inflation of marks and other malpractices continuing in CBSE in an unchecked and an unregulated manner? Why has CBSE then been assigned the all-important task of conducting NEET Exams/IIT Entrance? Are these exams also plagued by similar irregularities and leakages?

5. Should there not be an independent investigation in the 'Paper Leak' Scam of CBSE?

